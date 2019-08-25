Governors of 4 states to take part in transportation summit

BOSTON (AP) — The governors of Massachusetts, Maryland, Rhode Island and New Hampshire are planning to meet to discuss transportation issues.

Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is hosting the National Governors Association infrastructure summit in Boston on Monday and Tuesday.

It's the first of four summits pushed by the organization's chairman, Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, to help explore ways to improve Americans' quality of life with a well-functioning infrastructure.

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, a Democrat, and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, a Republican, are also planning to attend.

The forum is intended to help governors and their advisers learn about smart transportation policy and technology approaches to easing congestion on the nation's roads, railways, seaports and airports.

Massachusetts has struggled with packed streets and an aging public transit system.