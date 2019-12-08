Governor works with broadcasters to address mental health

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's governor and her husband are joining with local broadcasters to launch a mental health awareness campaign.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo and Andy Moffit plan to visit the Rhode Island PBS office in Providence on Monday. Members of the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association partnered with state officials to address mental health and substance use issues.

Especially during the holidays, it's important to raise awareness of mental health issues, Raimondo said.

Local television and radio stations plan to simultaneously air a locally-produced, 30-minute special at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The program will continue on Rhode Island PBS at 8 p.m. It aims to provide resources for people dealing with mental health and substance use issues, and for people caring for them.

Reporters from WLNE-TV, WJAR-TV and WPRI-TV worked together on the project.