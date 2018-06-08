Governor wants investigation into Puerto Rico response

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's governor is calling for a federal investigation into the U.S. government's response to the hurricane that devastated Puerto Rico.

Democrat Andrew Cuomo proposed the idea on Thursday. Cuomo has traveled to Puerto Rico three times since Hurricane Maria knocked out power and caused widespread damage on the island.

He has called the federal response a "national disgrace" that led to greater loss of lives.

New York state has dispatched multiple teams of utility crews, nurses, first responders and college student volunteers to help in the recovery. The state has also dispatched tons of supplies, food and fresh water.