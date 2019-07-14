Governor to sign bill to accelerate 5G wireless technology

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's governor is holding a ceremonial bill signing for legislation to accelerate the deployment of high-speed, 5G wireless technology in the state.

Democrat Ned Lamont will be joined by lawmakers and telecommunications executives for the signing Monday in Stamford.

The bill establishes a Council on 5G Technology to review wireless carriers' requests to use state property for the placement of 5G wireless service facilities.

Lamont says that access to ultra-fast internet speeds is critical to Connecticut's economic future and the creation of good-paying jobs for the state's residents.

Lamont says there's already a process in place so 5G infrastructure can be placed on utility poles and wires.

But, he says, utility lines are underground in many high-density areas and alternative sites are needed to ensure adequate coverage.