Governor to kick off 2022 legislative session with speech

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Improving Oklahoma's health care, education, infrastructure and business climate are expected to be priorities outlined by Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday, when he delivers his fourth State of the State address.
The first-term Republican, who faces re-election this year, will present his executive budget proposal and deliver his annual speech to help kick of the 2022 legislative session. The Legislature will convene at noon, and Stitt is expected to begin his speech about 12:45 p.m.