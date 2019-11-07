Governor signs measure to strengthen amusement ride safety

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a measure aimed at strengthening Ohio's amusement ride safety program.

The bill signed by the Republican governor on Wednesday seeks to strengthen safety inspection standards, define qualifications for ride inspectors and outline ride owner responsibilities, among other things. It also will provide for a professional engineer on the state panel that makes recommendations to Ohio's agriculture director about safety matters involving amusement rides.

The legislation dubbed "Tyler's Law" was named for Tyler Jarrell (JEHR'-uhl). The 18-year-old Marine recruit was killed when the "Fireball" ride malfunctioned and broke apart on opening day of the 2017 Ohio State Fair. Seven others were injured in the accident later blamed on excessive corrosion in a steel support beam.

Members of Jarrell's family attended the signing at the Ohio Statehouse.