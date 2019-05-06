Governor signs hunting, fishing license organ donor law

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa outdoor enthusiasts will soon have an option to place an organ donor sticker on their hunting and fishing licenses under a new law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

It's called Logan's Law after Logan Luft, of Charles City, who died at age 15 in 2017 after an all-terrain vehicle crash.

Luft, who enjoyed hunting and fishing, had decided to be an organ donor and his family says that decision saved the lives of five people who received his organs.

His father Leonard Luft and other relatives sought the bill in his memory after seeing organ donor stickers on hunting and fishing licenses in Minnesota.

The bill passed unanimously.

It requires the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to include organ donor information in hunting safety courses and to provide the designation of organ donor on hunting and fishing license applications. Anyone at least age 14 may check an organ donor box with a parent's signature.

Reynolds signed the bill Monday at Charles City Middle School.