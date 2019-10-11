Governor's race, 6 other statewide jobs on Louisiana ballot

Gubernatorial candidates, from left, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, Eddie Rispone, and Gov. John Bel Edwards, face each other in the second debate, hosted by Louisiana Public Broadcasting, on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Angelle Hall on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in Lafayette, La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is vying for a second term as the Deep South's only Democratic governor.

But that is not the only race on the ballot Saturday.

Six Republican incumbents are seeking reelection to their statewide positions.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder, Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain and Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon are all running for another term.

The races for lieutenant governor, attorney general and insurance commissioner are certain to be settled Saturday, with only two contenders in each race.

Voters are also deciding on four proposals to change the Louisiana Constitution.

State House and Senate seats also are up for grabs, with many of them open because of term limits.