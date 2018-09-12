https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Governor-s-car-show-postponed-because-of-hurricane-13222768.php
Governor's car show postponed because of hurricane
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's planned classic car show is postponed because of Hurricane Florence.
State officials said the show planned for Saturday was rescheduled to Sept. 29.
Northam is a car buff who owns a 1953 Oldsmobile and a 1971 Corvette.
He helped organize a planned car show on Capital Square that will feature classic cars from around the state.
