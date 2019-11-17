Governor presents North Carolina Award to 6 honorees

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has presented the North Carolina Award, the state’s highest honor, to six people for their accomplishments in fine arts, literature, science and public service.

The list of honorees included The Rev. William Barber, a civil rights activist, and longtime museum director Larry Wheeler. Cooper presented the awards during a ceremony Saturday at the Raleigh Convention Center.

Barber co-leads the national Poor People's Campaign. Wheeler was director of the North Carolina Museum of Art for nearly 25 years and oversaw its vast expansion.

The other award recipients were Senior U.S. District Judge Earl Britt, author Philip Gerard, radio station founder Deborah Proctor and HIV researcher Dr. Catherine Wilfert.

The General Assembly created the award in 1961.