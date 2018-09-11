Governor orders flags at half-staff for fallen deputy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has ordered the flags to be flown at half-staff at all Missouri government buildings Thursday to honor a southwest Missouri sheriff's deputy who drowned during flooding.

Thirty-five-year-old Greene County Deputy Aaron Roberts' patrol car was swept off a roadway Friday night.

Roberts had just returned to service following a 911 hang-up call Friday night when he radioed that his car had been washed off the road into the Pomme de Terre River in Fair Grove. Sheriff Jim Arnott says Roberts' body was found inside the car a short time later.

Services for Roberts are scheduled for Thursday in Springfield.

He had worked for the Greene County Sheriff's Office for about a year. He is survived by a wife and child.