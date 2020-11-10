Governor-elect Gianforte names COVID-19 task force

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A week after winning the race to become Montana’s next governor, Republican Greg Gianforte unveiled a 21-member coronavirus task force that will help him manage the COVID-19 crisis.

The team includes healthcare experts, business owners, school administrators, law enforcement and local and tribal leaders.

Gianforte said in a statement he will prioritize protecting the most vulnerable while also trying to safely and fully open the economy.

Gianforte, currently Montana's lone member of the U.S. House, defeated Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, a Democrat, in last week's election.

Two of the people Gianforte selected worked on COVID-related task forces created by Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock: Montana National Guard Maj. Gen. Matthew Quinn and Montana Nonprofit Association Executive Director Liz Moore.