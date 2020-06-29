Governor: 'No point' to debate axing of top health official

FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a press conference at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Justice said Monday, June 22, 2020, that coronavirus cases are climbing across the state though he declined to strengthen restrictions as his reopening plan continues. The active caseload has increased by 28% over the past two weeks as outbreaks emerged at churches and after a number of West Virginians traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to state health officials. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File) less FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a press conference at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Justice said Monday, June 22, 2020, that coronavirus cases ... more Photo: F. Brian Ferguson, AP Photo: F. Brian Ferguson, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Governor: 'No point' to debate axing of top health official 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is done talking about why he pushed out a top health official during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican governor deflected multiple questions Monday about the forced resignation of former public health commissioner Cathy Slemp as he continued to doubt the accuracy of the state's virus caseload numbers.

Justice has said he thinks the state's active caseload may have been overstated, floating the idea that the tally could be exaggerated by around 300 cases, while providing little detail. He has blamed Slemp, who has worked for decades in public health, and suggested she was responsible for the discrepancy before having her removed from her post last week.

“There’s no point in continuing to debate my decision or my lack of confidence in Dr. Slemp,” he told reporters Monday, adding that a “culmination of a lot of different things” prompted his decision. He did not elaborate.

Slemp's resignation has drawn a sharp rebuke from high-ranking officials at the respected Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, who said they were “stunned and troubled” by her removal.

“We need more than ever the work of dedicated public health officials speaking honestly about what is happening — and what all of us can do together to save lives,” they wrote in a statement.

Slemp, in a resignation letter provided by the state health department, urged officials to listen to science.

“I encourage all to stay true to the science, to further work to engage and empower communities to address such an unprecedented situation collectively, to meet people where they are and to move forward together,” she wrote.

The governor has said the health department is trying to fill Slemp's former position as soon as possible.

West Virginia's virus cases have been ticking upward as the state grapples with outbreaks linked to travel, specifically vacation travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as well as spikes linked to church services. Justice on Monday said an 82-year-old man connected with a flareup at a Greenbrier County church has died from the virus.

At least 93 people in West Virginia have died from the virus and around 3,000 have tested positive since the outbreak began, according to state health data.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.