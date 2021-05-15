Government attacks western Myanmar town that resists junta

BANGKOK (AP) — The U.S. and British embassies in Myanmar both expressed concern Saturday about reports of fierce government attacks on a town in a western Chin state where martial law was declared Thursday because of armed resistance by opponents of military rule.
Saturday’s fighting began around 6 a.m. when government troops who had been reinforced by helicopters began shelling the western part of the town of Mindat, destroying several homes, said a spokesman of the Chinland Defence Force. It is a locally formed militia group opposed to the army’s February takeover that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.