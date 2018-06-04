Government adding 4 more US prosecutors in northern Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is adding four more federal prosecutors in northern Indiana.

U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II announced Monday he will receive four new assistant U.S. attorneys, three to fight violent crime and one for civil enforcement.

Kirsch says the new positions will allow his office to commit more resources against violent crime and addressing the opioid crisis.

The four are among more than 300 across the U.S. that the Justice Department is adding. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says violent crime, illegal immigration and opioid abuse are priority areas for the department.