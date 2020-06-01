Gov. Whitmer looks at Lansing damage a day after protests

Protesters revel after they turned over and ultimately set it ablaze in the 100 block of S. Washington Avenue in downtown Lansing, Mich., Sunday May 31, 2020. The protest against police violence began at 11 AM at the Capitol and was mostly peaceful without incident. Ralliers then walked to the East Lansing Police Department where an ELPD vehicle was extensively damaged. (Matthew Dae SmithLansing State Journal via AP) less Protesters revel after they turned over and ultimately set it ablaze in the 100 block of S. Washington Avenue in downtown Lansing, Mich., Sunday May 31, 2020. The protest against police violence began at 11 AM ... more Photo: Matthew Dae Smith, AP Photo: Matthew Dae Smith, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Gov. Whitmer looks at Lansing damage a day after protests 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Windows were broken at the Lansing building that houses the office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as a peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd turned violent.

Whitmer said many protesters were “focused on solving problems” but that others wanted to cause harm.

“I think that undermines the work that we need to do in this country, and I’m hopeful we don’t see more of it,” Whitmer said Monday after examining the damage.

Winds were broken Sunday night at the Romney Building, which houses Whitmer’s office, and Boji Tower, which has government offices and private businesses.

Police shot tear gas about 8 p.m., the Lansing State Journal reported, about an hour before a curfew. Earlier, a car was flipped and set on fire.

“It was initially a great idea and an opportunity for people to express their First Amendment, constitutional rights,” Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green said. “But it wasn’t a reason for people to loot, commit arson, assault police officers with bottles, rocks, liquids, assault civilians. This was definitely nothing that I would title as a good protest.”