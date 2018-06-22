Gov. Sandoval in Spain for trade mission to Basque Country

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is in Spain for a trade mission where he signed a memorandum of understanding with a Basque Country leader.

The Governor's Office of Economic Development announced Friday that the Republican governor and the president of Bizkaia province Unai Rementeria agreed to collaborate on economic development issues like higher education and technology.

Sandoval says in a statement that he's thrilled to move Nevada's history with Basque people and culture into the future.

Basque people and their descendants have left their mark on Nevada, which is home to the annual National Basque Festival and National Monument to the Basque Sheepherder.

The memorandum signing Friday kicks off Sandoval's week-long trade mission to Basque Country.