Gov. Raimondo signs more than 100 bills, vetoes 3

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo cleared her desk of all pending legislation, signing more than 100 bills while vetoing three others.

The Providence Journal reports that the Democratic governor vetoed bills that would have made it a felony to socially isolate seniors and another bill that would have required marijuana growing to be disclosed in real estate transactions. Raimondo on Monday also vetoed insurance legislation pushed through in the final minutes of the legislative session.

That bill passed the General Assembly minutes before midnight and appeared suddenly on the Senate calendar and clearing the chamber 13-12. It was opposed by an administration banking official.

The governor's office said Monday that Raimondo signed more than 100 bills, clearing her desk of all legislation sent to her by the General Assembly.