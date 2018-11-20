Gov. Raimondo 'remains open' to legal pot in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — With recreational marijuana sales beginning in neighboring Massachusetts, Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo "remains open" to exploring options for Rhode Island.

Press secretary Josh Block says the governor is closely watching what's happening in neighboring states.

The first commercial pot shops in Massachusetts opened Tuesday in Leicester and Northampton. The stores are the first to operate on the East Coast of the U.S.

In Connecticut, Democratic Gov.-elect Ned Lamont said he expects recreational marijuana legalization will be a priority for the new legislative session.

Block didn't say whether Raimondo would propose legalizing recreational marijuana sales when Rhode Island's legislative session begins in January.

Last year, Raimondo proposed expanding the number of licenses for medical pot shops, to generate more revenue. Instead, the legislature increased the fee medical marijuana dispensaries pay.