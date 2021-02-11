Gov. Noem defends 'dark money' push as privacy protection

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday defended her push to shield donor information of nonprofit organizations that influence public policy, including one group that was connected to her campaign.
The Republican governor said the bill was intended to protect the privacy rights of donors who wish to anonymously contribute to charities. Although she insisted it “does absolutely nothing on campaign finance,” critics said it would further the use of “dark money” — contributions raised to influence policy and elections without clearly disclosing the individual donors.