WESTPORT — Gov. Ned Lamont took a walk through Westport’s downtown earlier this week making stops at what he calls “three of the coolest stores in the world.”

Accompanied by Westporter and social media influencer, Eva Amurri, the two highlighted several places for their positive impact and spirit that they bring to town as part of a new video to encourage residents to go out and support local small businesses.

Lamont, who partnered with Amurri and the Department of Economic and Community Development to spread the word, said the state’s small businesses are a big part of what makes Connecticut towns and cities “great.” The message comes day before Small Business Saturday this weekend which celebrates and supports small businesses.

“I continue to be impressed with what our small businesses owners are doing to operate in a continuously changing and complex world, serve their community, and make a good living,” Lamont said. “Adding character and spirit in addition to creating jobs and keeping our local economy strong.”

Amurri, who is also a blogger, actress, and entrepreneur, launched her blog HappilyEvaAfter.com in 2015. In August, she launched “Do Your Thing CT!” — a campaign that spotlighted local businesses and shares their stories of perseverance through COVID-19.

Connecticut-based influencers use the hashtag #DoYourThingCT to highlight different places within their communities on social media.

Amurri, who often writes about her love for Connecticut and how much she enjoys walking to Westport’s downtown with her children sought to continue the campaign’s success by partnering with Lamont and DECD.

She launched a video this week where she and Lamont explore some of Amurri’s favorite Westport businesses including the Kerri Rosenthal boutique, the Indigo Wellness Group for some relaxation through acupuncture and The Toy Post to check out games and books.

The nearly three-minute video follows Amurri and Lamont at every stop where they speak with each business owner about their business and their life as a business owner. During the visits, the two also discussed off camera, the business owners’ strategies for staying operational during the pandemic as well as their experiences from when the town began to open back up.

“I love supporting the local economy and driving my followers to check out little gems in every corner of the state,” Amurri said.

“Local business owners have been working so hard to pull through the pandemic, but it’s time for them to thrive instead of just survive,” she added. “Things are much better now than last year and I’m encouraged to see people out and about again.”

Amurri said that businesses need resident support “now more than ever.”

Lamont encouraged people to support local small businesses, like these Westport stores, because they are the “pillars” within the communities across the state.

According to the DECD, Connecticut has 80,000 diverse, small businesses that are a “key part of the state’s thriving economy.”

“If you’re concerned about delivery delays, want personalized customer service and looking for truly unique gifts then our local businesses are a better shopping option for the holidays,” said Maribel La Luz, DECD’s director of external affairs.

La Luz said the bonus is when residents support local businesses, “we’re supporting our neighborhoods and our friends.”