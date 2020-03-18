Gov. Kelly bans home and business evictions until May 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered financial institutions to temporarily suspend business and residential evictions to help those financially affected by the spread of the coronavirus.

The executive order signed by Kelly Tuesday says the action will allow Kansans to “retain their homes and businesses to avoid immediate danger to their health, safety and welfare.”

Financial institutions were ordered to suspend initiating mortgage foreclosure or judicial proceedings and commercial or residential evictions until May 1.

The order was not announced by Kelly or her office and the governor did not mention it during a news conference Tuesday, during which she required all the state's K-12 schools to close and move lessons online for the rest of the spring semester. On Monday, she banned all gatherings of 50 or more people.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kansas doubled on Tuesday to at least 18, with one death. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and the vast majority recover. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

