Gov. Jim Justice appoints new parkways leader

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday named Raleigh County Commission administrator Jeffrey Miller as the new leader of the state parkways authority.

Miller will take over the position Aug. 10 to replace Greg Barr, who is retiring. A news release from the Republican governor's office said Miller is a lifelong Beckley resident who previously worked for more than a decade in finance. He will resign from his county government job early next month.

“Jeffrey Miller brings an impressive background of leadership and financial understanding to this position,” Justice said in a statement.