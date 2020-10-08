Gov. Charlie Baker to be honored with bobblehead doll

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is getting the bobblehead treatment for his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee on Thursday unveiled plans for a Baker bobblehead doll and said $5 from the $25 cost of each one will be donated to the Protect The Heroes fund's 100 Million Mask Challenge that pays for protective equipment for health care workers nationwide.

Sales of bobbleheads featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, several other governors and others have raised $275,000 for the challenge.

The Baker bobblehead will feature the Republican governor, wearing a blue shirt and light blue tie, standing at a podium that bears the state flag. Orders are being accepted now and are expected to ship in January.

A July poll found that 81% of registered voters approved of Baker's handling of the pandemic, according to the Hall of Fame.

A email seeking comment was left with the governor's office.