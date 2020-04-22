Gov. Bullock announces first phase of reopening Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's churches can hold services on Sunday and some businesses will be able to reopen Monday as long as they practice social distancing, Gov. Steve Bullock said Wednesday in easing coronavirus restrictions.

Restaurants, bars and casinos can reopen on May 4 with reduced capacity and an 11:30 p.m. closure time. Schools have the option to return to in-classroom instruction on May 7, but districts can choose to continue distance learning, as well, Bullock said.

During the first reopening phase, people over age 65 and those with underlying health conditions are asked to continue to stay at home. Senior and assisted living facilities must prohibit visitors and people are asked to avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people if the situation does not allow for social distancing.

Residents are asked to minimize non-essential travel and to self-quarantine for 14 days after returning to the state.

Gyms, pools, movie theaters and bowling alleys will remain closed during the first phase of reopning.

The Montana Hospital Association is lifting its March 26 recommendation that hospitals cancel elective procedures to ensure they could adequately provide care for people who contracted COVID-19.