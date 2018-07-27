Gov. Baker signs bill raising tobacco purchasing age to 21

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has signed a bill making Massachusetts the latest U.S. state to require people be at least 21 before they can buy cigarettes, tobacco or vaping products.

Massachusetts joins California, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey and Oregon with similar bans. The Massachusetts law takes effect in January.

The bill to boost the minimum purchasing age from 18 to 21 had received overwhelming final approval in the Democratic-controlled House and Senate and was signed into law by the Republican governor on Friday.

Baker said the new law broadens existing prohibitions on public smoking to include e-cigarettes, and prohibits the use of tobacco products on the grounds of any primary, secondary, or vocational school.

The law also bans the sale of tobacco products by any pharmacy that offers health care services.