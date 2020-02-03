Gov. Baker: Coronavirus risk in Massachusetts extremely low

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker reassured residents Monday that the risk of contracting the coronavirus in Massachusetts is extremely low.

Baker told reporters that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have put out guidelines aimed at diverting flights from China to about 11 airports around the country.

Baker said Logan International Airport is not one of those airports.

Baker said Logan will still accept flights from Hong Kong. The Republican said that if someone arrives who may have contracted the virus, they would be screened.

“Generally speaking, mainland China is where most of the concern is coming from,” Baker said.

Health officials announced Saturday that a Boston man tested positive for the virus, the first case in the state.

The man, who is in his 20s and a student at the University of Massachusetts Boston, recently traveled to Wuhan, China, and sought medical care soon after his return to Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Boston Public Health Commission.

They said they were notified by the CDC of the positive test results late Friday. He’s being kept in isolation at his home.

Baker said the student “pretty much self-quarantined himself from the time he got back here until he got tested.”