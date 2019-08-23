‘Goosebumps’ author named keynote for Saugatuck Storyfest

R.L. Stine was announced as the Keynote for the Second Annual Saugatuck StoryFest on Thursday.

WESTPORT — The Westport Library, in partnership with the Westport Public Schools, announced Thursday bestselling author R.L. Stine as the keynote speaker for its second annual Saugatuck Storyfest.

Stine is the author of the popular “Goosebumps” series, which has sold more than 45 million copies. He will join a roster of authors for the festival, which takes place from Sept. 26-28 at the newly renovated Westport Library.

“The inaugural Saugatuck StoryFest was a tremendous success last year bringing thousands of people to Westport to share their love of story,” Executive Director of the Westport Library Bill Harmer said in a statement. “We are proud to once again host this innovative event and showcase our fully renovated new library and its ability to support our diverse and ever-growing community of storytellers.”

Stine will speak at the library on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. in the Forum, answer questions, and autograph copies of his latest book, “Slappy World.” He will be joined by a many other authors and creators at the event.

The 2018 celebration of writing and story brought more than 3,000 participants from across the region, according to the library’s news release. The event was also supported by over 50 community partners and featured over 150 authors and creators.

The 2018 StoryFest featured keynotes from Emmy-winning documentarian Sheila Nevins, National Book Award finalist Jason Reynolds, National Book Award finalist Ibi Zoboi, bestselling children’s author Chris Grabenstein and Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis.

The second annual Saugatuck StoryFest looks to deliver just as much excitement starting with a celebration of the stories beyond Earth on Sept. 26.

Ray Bradbury’s biographer Sam Weller will return to StoryFest to talk about Bradbury’s science fiction legacy. Author Kate Howells, who wrote “Space is Cool as F**k,” will take the audience on an interplanetary adventure to worlds far beyond their galaxy. New Media artist Balam Soto will also transform the Forum into an interactive, interplanetary experience. This event is made possible by the Anne Eyes Foundation and registration is required.

Sept. 27 will feature Mallory O’Meara to discuss her bestselling book “The Lady from the Black Lagoon,” Broadway’s Rob Rokicki, illustrator Dave O’Neill and the cast of New York performers for Rokicki’s “Monstersongs,” a rock musical song cycle celebrating an array of literary monsters. Registration is required.

On Sept. 28 the library will host a full day of panels and book signings from Tiffany Jackson, L.L. Mckinney, 2019 Stoker award winners Gwendolyn Kiste and Paul Tremblay, Hugo award winner Seanan McGuire, horror editor Ellen Datlow, bestselling thriller writers Lynne Constantine and Wendy Walker, and more.

To learn more about the upcoming event visit saugatuckstoryfest.com or westportlibrary.org.

