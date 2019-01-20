Good Samaritans help car occupants after collision on Merritt in Westport

Around 4:45 p.m., Westport fire units responded to Route 15 north for a reported crash with a car on fire. The initial response included two fire engines, one rescue truck and a shift commander from Westport. One truck and a shift commander from Fairfield also responded.

WESTPORT — The people involved in a two-car collision Saturday afternoon were pulled out of the cars by good Samaritans before first responders arrived, Westport fire officials said.

Around 4:45 p.m., Westport fire units responded to the Merritt Parkway north for a reported crash with a car on fire. The initial response included two fire engines, one rescue truck and a shift commander from Westport. Two additional fire units from Fairfield also responded.

Officials said the first units on scene found that one car crossed the divider and collided with an oncoming car, causing the second car to catch on fire.

“All occupants were removed from the vehicles by good Samaritans and the fire was quickly extinguished by Westport Engine Company 6,” officials said.

Personnel from Westport emergency medical services transported three patients to local hospital with, what officials said, appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Westport fire and police units helped Connecticut State Police clear debris from the highway to get the lanes of traffic reopened following the collision. The last unit cleared from the scene shortly after 6 p.m.