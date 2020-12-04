Golden LEAF awards $2.4 million in funding to four counties

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — The board of directors of Golden LEAF Foundation has awarded more than $2.4 million in funding to support a variety of efforts in four North Carolina counties.

A news release from the foundation says the board approved four projects on Thursday for workforce training, agriculture, and economic development in Mitchell, Rutherford, Wake, and Halifax counties through the Open Grants Program.

Awards do not exceed $200,000, the news release said, and they will go to community colleges in Mitchell and Rutherford counties, and to N.C, State University and the Enfield Economic Development and Revitalization Commission.

The board also approved two initiatives totaling $1.4 million for N.C. State and UNC-Chapel Hill. The money will help N.C. State establish the Agricultural Institute, a two-year program that trains students for work in the agriculture industry. UNC-Chapel Hill will put its money toward scholarships, consulting services and other costs to provide professional development and advice to staff and elected local leaders to enhance their ability to attract investments and other ideas.

Board members also approved $331,000 for two projects to support recovery from Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

Over two decades, the foundation has funded 1,911 projects totaling more than $1 billion, the news release said.