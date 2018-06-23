GlassBarge gives free glassblowing demos along Erie Canal

WATERFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The GlassBarge is making its way west along the Erie Canal to commemorate the 150th anniversary of glassmaking in upstate New York.

The 80-foot-long barge is outfitted with electric glassblowing equipment. It is offering free demonstrations in more than 30 canal side communities.

The barge will be in Waterford this weekend and Little Falls next weekend. The four-month tour continues to western New York before returning to Seneca Lake for a celebration in Corning on Sept. 22.

The barge is operated by the Corning Museum of Glass. The museum's website has the full schedule and ticketing information.