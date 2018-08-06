Girl cut by boat propeller on Lake Winnipesaukee

MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — A 10-year-old girl was badly cut when she hit her foot on the propeller of a boat on Lake Winnipesaukee.

The Marine Patrol division of State Police says a Massachusetts man was towing three children on a tube in Meredith Bay on Sunday when the children fell off the tube. He put the boat in neutral as they tried to get on the boat, and one of the children struck her right foot on the boat's propeller as she swam toward it.

Officials say she was taken to Lakes Region General Hospital. The incident is under investigation.