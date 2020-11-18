Girl, 9, killed in drive-by shooting, suspects sought

A 9-year-old Tennessee girl was killed in a drive-by shooting and authorities are seeking help in finding suspects, a sheriff said.

The girl was asleep on a couch in her Elizabethton home Tuesday when shots were fired before dawn, Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford told news outlets. Her name wasn't immediately released. No one else in the home was injured.

The home was riddled with bullets from at least two weapons and it appeared that shots were fired from a slow-moving vehicle, Lunceford said.

Although one person was taken into custody hours after the shooting, Lunceford said that authorities were still searching for others. He said officials "desperately need the public’s help” and asked anyone with information about the shooting or video of the area near the scene to come forward.

The person in custody hasn't been charged or publicly identified, the sheriff said.