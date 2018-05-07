Girl, 7, among 2 who died in boat crash

NEWINGTON, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old girl was one of two people who died in a boat crash in New Hampshire over the weekend.

The state Marine Patrol says the accident happened Saturday night on the Piscataqua River in Newington, New Hampshire. The patrol said the girl and 56-year-old Laurie Stewart, of Eliot, Maine, died. A 5-year-old boy on board was taken to Children's Hospital in Boston for treatment.

The Portsmouth Herald reports the girl, Kaillen Wickman, was a first-grade student at Eliot Elementary School. A GoFundMe page for her family identified the 5-year-old as her brother, Michael "Mikey" Brian Wickman.

Authorities said the 24-foot Boston Whaler was operated by John Wickman, of Eliot. It struck a buoy, throwing one of the passengers into the river.