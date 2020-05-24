Girl, 13, shot in home after fleeing from group of teens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A 13-year-old Ohio girl was shot inside a home after fleeing inside from a group of teenage boysm authorities said.

Columbus police said the victim was sitting with friends on the porch of a home in the North Linden neighborhood shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday when the teens approached from an alley.

The girl and her friends ran inside the home, and one member of the group began firing at the residence, police said. The victim was struck once in the thigh.

Police said witnesses were unable to provide any information about the suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call felony assault investigators.