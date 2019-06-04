Gillibrand reasserts feminist mantle hoping for 2020 bump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand (KEER'-sten JIHL'-uh-brand) is trying to reassert her feminist credentials this week, seizing on high-profile moments to revive a campaign that has languished in the polls.

The New York senator is defending her lead role in pushing for the resignation last year of former Minnesota Sen. Al Franken. That comes after another 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) of South Bend, Indiana, suggested the incident hurt Democrats and was a mistake the GOP wouldn't make.

Gillibrand's latest comments follow a Fox News Channel town hall Sunday when she caused an online stir by saying, "We want women to have a seat at the table."

Moderate Chris Wallace interjected, "What about men," and she shot back, "They're already there. Do you not know?"