Get shot, drink beer: SC breweries offer vaccine incentive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — People who get vaccinated against COVID-19 at South Carolina breweries this month will receive a free beer as part of an effort to get shots into the arms of young adults, the health department announced Thursday.

The “Shot and a Chaser” events are scheduled throughout June at participating breweries across the state as part of a partnership between the Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Brewers Guild. Trained medical professionals will offer the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine; people who get their shot on-site can get a free beer or soda. Some sites will also offer the two-dose Moderna vaccine.

"Young adults are often busy travelers and incredibly social, so we want to make sure they get their shot to protect themselves and others while visiting restaurants, vacationing and attending various events,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, the agency’s director, in a statement.

The campaign targets young adults in the state, health officials said. Fewer than 16,000 people between the ages of 20 and 24 have been vaccinated in the state according to DHEC data — equaling less than 1% of all vaccinated people in South Carolina.

A full list of the events can be found here.