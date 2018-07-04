Miki Sudo downs 37 dogs to win fifth women's title

Now Playing:

NEW YORK (AP) — Miki Sudo (MIHK'-ee SOO'-doh) downed 37 franks to win her fifth straight title in the women's competition of the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

The Las Vegas competitor fell short of the 41 hot dogs she consumed last year but still beat out second-place finisher Michelle Lesco, of Tucson, Arizona. Lesco chowed down 28 wieners and buns.

Thousands of attendees braved 83-degree temperatures and a heat index of 91 degrees to witness the annual July Fourth competition on the Coney Island boardwalk.

Ten-time winner Joey "Jaws" Chestnut will confront 20 other men during the men's competition later Wednesday for the coveted Mustard Belt.





































Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Image 1 of 10 Hot dogs are on display on stage ahead of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. Hot dogs are on display on stage ahead of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Image 2 of 10 The trophies and champion belts are on display on stage ahead of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. The trophies and champion belts are on display on stage ahead of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Image 3 of 10 Fans dance to the music ahead of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. Fans dance to the music ahead of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Image 4 of 10 Hot dogs are on display on stage ahead of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. Hot dogs are on display on stage ahead of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Image 5 of 10 Lilly Kleinschmidt, 12, of Muncie, Ind., wears a patriotic hot dog themed outfit to watch her mother Holly Titus compete in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. less Lilly Kleinschmidt, 12, of Muncie, Ind., wears a patriotic hot dog themed outfit to watch her mother Holly Titus compete in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in ... more Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Image 6 of 10 Amy Nichols, left, and Jenny McGee of Baltimore, Md., came dressed and ketchup and mustard to the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. Amy Nichols, left, and Jenny McGee of Baltimore, Md., came dressed and ketchup and mustard to the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Image 7 of 10 Brad Kleinschmidtof Muncie, Ind., wears a patriotic outfit to watch his wife Holly Titus compete in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. less Brad Kleinschmidtof Muncie, Ind., wears a patriotic outfit to watch his wife Holly Titus compete in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney ... more Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Image 8 of 10 The Bunnettes practice the changing the numbers on the score cards ahead of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. The Bunnettes practice the changing the numbers on the score cards ahead of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Image 9 of 10 Hot dog hats are distributed to the fans as the enter the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. Hot dog hats are distributed to the fans as the enter the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Image 10 of 10 Jeremiah Bruckart, left, and Jared Johnston of the Queens borough of New York dance to the music before the start of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. less Jeremiah Bruckart, left, and Jared Johnston of the Queens borough of New York dance to the music before the start of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New ... more Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Miki Sudo downs 37 dogs to win fifth women's title 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

Sudo was a fan favorite, drawing big cheers from the crowd during her performance, which was slightly delayed after she requested new water to soak her buns.