Get photogenic at The Pose Experience selfie museum

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — It’s hard not to make yourself look photogenic at this new space in Metro Detroit. This is The Pose Experience, selfie museum and interactive event space, now open in Southfield.
Located at 15618 West 10 Mile Road, this space isn’t just for people who want to take selfies with visual backgrounds, it’s also a spot where people can take creative engagement or graduation photos. It’s a space for a fun night out with friends and it can also be used to help individuals and area businesses with their content and to expand their social media reach.