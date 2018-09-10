Germany: 4 works kept by collector's sister were looted art

BERLIN (AP) — German officials say they have identified four artworks that were kept by the sister of the late collector Cornelius Gurlitt as looted art.

The German Lost Art Foundation said Monday the drawings by Charles Dominique Joseph Eisen, Augustin de Saint-Aubin and Anne Vallayer-Coster were traced to the Deutsch de la Meurthe family in Paris, whose house was confiscated during the Nazi occupation of France. The Jewish family reported them missing after the war.

Benita Renate Gurlitt, who died in 2012, was the sister of Cornelius Gurlitt, whose vast art trove authorities found several years ago. The reclusive collector inherited works from their father, Hildebrand Gurlitt, who traded in works confiscated by the Nazis.

At least six works from Cornelius Gurlitt's trove have been identified as looted by the Nazis.