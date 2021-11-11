Germans celebrate Carnival again despite high virus numbers Nov. 11, 2021 Updated: Nov. 11, 2021 8:38 a.m.
1 of18 Carnival revellers celebrate with tens of thousands the start of the carnival season in the streets of Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. After carnival was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year only vaccinated or recovered revellers with tickets were allowed to attend the celebrations on Cologne's central square. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
BERLIN (AP) — Carnival revelers in the western Germany city of Cologne were lining up Thursday to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccinations before they could begin the start of the outdoors celebrations — after a hiatus due to the pandemic last year.
Despite strict pandemic rules, the start of the carnival season was overshadowed by a coronavirus infection of Cologne's official head of celebrations. Carnival Prince Sven I. announced Tuesday that he had tested positive despite being vaccinated and canceled all public appearances including the traditional reception at Cologne's city hall, German news agency dpa reported.