German strike: 14 Eurowings flights canceled at Duesseldorf

Eurowings aircraft sit on the tarmac of the airport in Duesseldorf, western Germany, Tuesday morning, Nov. 20, 2018 when the Lufthansa daughter was hit by a strike. (Marcel Kusch/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Budget airline Eurowings says 14 flights were canceled at Duesseldorf airport in western Germany after flight attendants started a temporary strike over working conditions.

German news agency dpa reported that flights were canceled Tuesday for eight hours until 12:30 p.m. local time (1130 GMT). Flight attendants are demanding, among other things, more reliable work schedules.

The ver.di union says the strike is a reaction to Eurowings' refusal to further negotiate working conditions.

Eurowings, which belongs to Lufthansa, has condemned the strike and rejected the union's allegations.

A Eurowings spokesperson could not immediately say how many passengers were affected by the strike.