German state vote offers last test before national election GEIR MOULSON, Associated Press June 4, 2021 Updated: June 4, 2021 3:15 a.m.
1 of10 Election campaign posters from Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, CDU, with top candidate and state governor Reiner Haseloff, top, and from the far-right Alternative for Germany, AFD, party with top candidate, Oliver Kirchner, displayed in front of a residents building at federal state Saxony-Anhalt's capital Magdeburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.The state vote on Sunday, June 6, 2021 is German politicians' last major test at the ballot box before the national election in September that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Election campaign posters from the Greens and Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party stand near a road in the federal state Saxony-Anhalt's capital Magdeburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The state vote on Sunday, June 6, 2021 is German politicians' last major test at the ballot box before the national election in September that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel. The from left: A poster of the Green Party with the slogan: reliable for climate reliable for Saxony-Anhalt, center a poster of the CDU showing candidates and reading; "together for Magdeburg' and right a poster showing ruling CDU governor Reiner Haseloff with bis wife Gabriele Haseloff and the slogan: Out of love for our homeland'. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 An election campaign poster from the Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, CDU, party stands near a road in the federal state Saxony-Anhalt's capital Magdeburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The state vote on Sunday, June 6, 2021 is German politicians' last major test at the ballot box before the national election in September that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel. The poster shows ruling CDU governor Reiner Haseloff with bis wife Gabriele Haseloff and the slogan: 'Out of love for our homeland'. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 People walk over the market in the federal state Saxony-Anhalt's capital Magdeburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The state vote on Sunday, June 6, 2021 is German politicians' last major test at the ballot box before the national election in September that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 5 of10
6 of10 People walk on the square in front of German federal state Saxony-Anhalt parliament building in Magdeburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The state vote on Sunday, June 6, 2021 is German politicians' last major test at the ballot box before the national election in September that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 A European, German and Saxony-Anhalt flag wave in front of German federal state Saxony-Anhalt's parliament building in Magdeburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.The state vote on Sunday, June 6, 2021 is German politicians' last major test at the ballot box before the national election in September that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 An election campaign poster of the far-right Alternative for Germany, AfD, party stands near a road in the federal state Saxony-Anhalt's capital in Magdeburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The state vote on Sunday, June 6, 2021 is German politicians' last major test at the ballot box before the national election in September that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel. The poster reads: 'Resistance at the ballot box! Choose AFD'. The poster is violated with dots of yellow color. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 A vandalized election campaign poster for the far-right Alternative for Germany party showing the party's top candidate, Oliver Kirchner, stands on a road in Saxony-Anhalt's state capital of Magdeburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The state vote on Sunday, June 6, 2021 is German politicians' last major test at the ballot box before the national election in September that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel. After a mustache and the words "Hitler's heirs" were sprayed on the poster, the party added a sticker reading: 'Destruction instead of arguments?' The AFD election campaign slogan reads: ' Make Saxony-Anhalt safe, close to the citizen and future-oriented'. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10
BERLIN (AP) — A state vote on Sunday is German politicians' last major test at the ballot box before a September election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel. After a bumpy start to the year, the longtime leader's bloc is hoping for a good showing in an eastern region where a far-right party is a strong challenger.
The vote for a new legislature in Saxony-Anhalt, a state of 2.2 million people that is one of Germany's less prosperous, puts a sharp focus on one problem Merkel's Christian Democratic Union faces in the east: reining in the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD.