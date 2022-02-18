German police: Antisemitism one reason man killed own family

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany believe antisemitism was one of the factors that led a man near Berlin to kill four members of his family and then himself last year.

The bodies of the man and his wife, both aged 40, and their children aged 10, 8 and 4 were discovered with gunshot wounds at their home in Brandenburg state on Dec. 7, 2021. Prosecutors said at the time that a note also found at the house in the town of Koenigs Wusterhausen indicated the man was afraid a forged coronavirus vaccination certificate would result in their children being taken away.