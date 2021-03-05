German court temporarily blocks observation of AfD party

BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Friday temporarily blocked the country's domestic intelligence agency from putting the Alternative for Germany party under observation due to suspicions of extreme-right sympathies, as a legal appeal is heard.
The Cologne state court said the party, known as AfD, could not be classified or treated as a “suspected case” of extremism until a decision was made on an emergency brief submitted by the party, after it alleged the intelligence agency broke a court order not to make such a classification public.