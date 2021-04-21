German court refuses effort to block EU recovery fund

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany's top court has refused to issue an injunction blocking the country's participation in the European Union's 750 billion-euro (more than $900 billion) coronavirus recovery fund, clearing the way for the launch of the fund and its common borrowing aimed at supporting green and digital economic development.
The Federal Constitutional Court said Wednesday it turned back a motion for a preliminary injunction from a group including economics professor Bernd Lucke, a founder of the populist Alternative for Germany who has since left the party.