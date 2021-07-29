German court faults Facebook's past handling of hate speech

BERLIN (AP) — A German federal court on Thursday faulted aspects of Facebook's handling of “hate speech," at least in the past. It ruled that the social network giant can't delete posts without at least informing users afterward, and must give users advance notice when it moves to suspend their accounts.

The Federal Court of Justice considered two cases dating back to August 2018 in which Facebook deleted comments taking aim at Muslim migrants and people of immigrant origin and suspended the users' accounts. It ordered the company to restore the posts.