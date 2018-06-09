Georgia to end collection of local sales tax on jet fuel

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has asked vendors to stop collecting local sales tax on jet fuel.

The move comes just months after Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle effectively killed a broader sales tax exemption to punish Delta Air Lines for eliminating discount fares for members of the National Rifle Association.

The Georgia Department of Revenue on June 1 asked vendors to stop collecting local sales tax on jet fuel beginning July 1. It said the policy would ensure Georgia complies with federal law and Federal Aviation Administration policies on jet fuel sales.

Republican Gov. Nathan Deal later announced the state would make over $28 million available to communities that stand to lose revenue.

Clayton County, home to Atlanta's Airport, will be awarded nearly all of that money.