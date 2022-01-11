Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Football Writer Jan. 11, 2022 Updated: Jan. 11, 2022 12:49 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stetson Bennett delivered the biggest throws of his storybook career and Georgia's defense sealed the sweetest victory in program history, vanquishing rival Alabama 33-18 Monday night for its first national title in 41 years.
Bennett connected with Adonai Mitchell on a 40-yard touchdown to give No. 3 Georgia a 19-18 lead with 8:09 left and then hooked up with Brock Bowers for a 15-yard TD on a screen to put the Bulldogs up eight with with 3:33 left.