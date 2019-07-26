Georgia senator wants historical marker at 'Freedom Creek'

ATLANTA (AP) — After lobbying to change the offensive name of a creek near Savannah, a Georgia senator wants to erect a memorial commemorating its history.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the name of the 1.5 mile creek on Skidaway Island was changed from Runaway Negro Creek to Freedom Creek in April.

The change came after legislation sponsored by state Sen. Lester Jackson directed state officials to ask the federal government to rename it.

Now Jackson is working with the Georgia Historical Society to place a marker commemorating the creek's history.

Historians say the creek got its previous name after slaves from a plantation on Skidaway Island would try to cross to islands occupied by Union forces during the Civil War seeking freedom.

Jackson said a marker would help visitors learn about their heritage.

